All Together Now – Mid Island Edition Fundraiser

A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more! Schmooze Productions will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre ~ The Mid-Island Edition. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. The Mid-Island Edition includes the collaboration of 7 local performing arts groups including Malaspina Theatre at Vancouver Island University, Schmooze Productions, Western Edge Theatre, Qualicum Beach School of Dance, NDSS Dance, Satyr Players, and the OV Arts Centre. All profits will be shared between the participating performing arts groups, including 10% of all profits going directly to the Mike Taugher Scholarship fund at VIU Malaspina Theatre to help us lend a hand to the youth in our performing arts community.