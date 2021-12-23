Ding Dong!
$30/$10 rush tickets at door
- 19+
- http://www.musicaintima.org
- lucy@musicaintima.org 604-731-6618 (Lucy Smith)
Pull up a chair and grab a glass – you’re invited to our rolicking kitchen party! Join musica intima for our annual favourite – a cozy evening featuring new arrangements of seasonal favourites by The Pogues, Stan Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more – this year with a folk twist! The band for this evening will be led by intima alumni/guitarist Andy Hillhouse, joined by his Mad Pudding colleague, harpist Amy Stephen, as well as fiddler Mark Sullivan and percussionist Robin Layne. Ring in the festive season with musica intima!