Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Music
Dec 23 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Ding Dong!

Where
St James Community Square - 3214 W. 10 Ave, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
$30/$10 rush tickets at door Buy Tickets
Ages
19+
Website
http://www.musicaintima.org
Contact
lucy@musicaintima.org 604-731-6618 (Lucy Smith)
Pull up a chair and grab a glass - you’re invited to our rolicking kitchen party! Join musica intima for our annual favourite - a cozy evening featuring new arrangements of seasonal favourites by The Pogues, Stan Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more - this year with a folk twist! The band for this evening will be led by intima alumni/guitarist Andy Hillhouse, joined by his Mad Pudding colleague, harpist Amy Stephen, as well as fiddler Mark Sullivan and percussionist Robin Layne. Ring in the festive season with musica intima!. View image in full screen
Pull up a chair and grab a glass - you’re invited to our rolicking kitchen party! Join musica intima for our annual favourite - a cozy evening featuring new arrangements of seasonal favourites by The Pogues, Stan Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more - this year with a folk twist! The band for this evening will be led by intima alumni/guitarist Andy Hillhouse, joined by his Mad Pudding colleague, harpist Amy Stephen, as well as fiddler Mark Sullivan and percussionist Robin Layne. Ring in the festive season with musica intima!.

Pull up a chair and grab a glass – you’re invited to our rolicking kitchen party! Join musica intima for our annual favourite – a cozy evening featuring new arrangements of seasonal favourites by The Pogues, Stan Rogers, Dolly Parton, and more – this year with a folk twist! The band for this evening will be led by intima alumni/guitarist Andy Hillhouse, joined by his Mad Pudding colleague, harpist Amy Stephen, as well as fiddler Mark Sullivan and percussionist Robin Layne. Ring in the festive season with musica intima!