Nov 5 - Dec 30 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign

Where
Donate Online - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.covenanthousebc.org/
Contact
info@covenanthousebc.org 604-638-GIFT (4438) (Covenant House Vancouver)
Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign - image View image in full screen

On now until December 30

Support Covenant House Vancouver’s and triple your impact.

Help them as their doors remain open to provide unconditional love and absolute respect for youth overcoming homelessness.

Your donation today will be triple matched for youth in need.

Donate today at CovenantHouseBC.org/donate