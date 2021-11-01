Covenant House Vancouver’s Triple Match Campaign
- https://www.covenanthousebc.org/
- info@covenanthousebc.org 604-638-GIFT (4438) (Covenant House Vancouver)
On now until December 30
Support Covenant House Vancouver’s and triple your impact.
Help them as their doors remain open to provide unconditional love and absolute respect for youth overcoming homelessness.
Your donation today will be triple matched for youth in need.
Donate today at CovenantHouseBC.org/donate