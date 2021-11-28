Paint Class with Randall Young

Looking for that perfect winter activity? Trying to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list? Join us! Get into the festive spirit with a wine and painting workshop at Grizzli Winery, led by local Okanagan artist Randall Young. In this small and intimate 3.5-hour workshop, learn to paint our favorite thing: a beautiful glass of wine! This incredible piece of art can be displayed on your wall as a token of your accomplishment, or given as a holiday gift for a loved one. • Small and safe class size • Guided painting session for any level of artistic expertise. From beginner to experienced artist, all are welcome! • Glass of wine • Tour and tasting at Grizzli • All art supplies included *12X16 canvases.