Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Nov 28 2:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Paint Class with Randall Young

Where
Grizzli Winery - 2550 Boucherie Road, West Kelowna, BC View Map
When
$ Price
70
Website
Contact
hello@grizzliwinery.com 2507696789 (Grizzli Winery)
Looking for that perfect winter activity? Trying to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list? Join us! Get into the festive spirit with a wine and painting workshop at Grizzli Winery, led by local Okanagan artist Randall Young. In this small and intimate 3.5-hour workshop, learn to paint our favorite thing: a beautiful glass of wine! This incredible piece of art can be displayed on your wall as a token of your accomplishment, or given as a holiday gift for a loved one. • Small and safe class size • Guided painting session for any level of artistic expertise. From beginner to experienced artist, all are welcome! • Glass of wine • Tour and tasting at Grizzli • All art supplies included *12X16 canvases. View image in full screen
Looking for that perfect winter activity? Trying to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list? Join us! Get into the festive spirit with a wine and painting workshop at Grizzli Winery, led by local Okanagan artist Randall Young. In this small and intimate 3.5-hour workshop, learn to paint our favorite thing: a beautiful glass of wine! This incredible piece of art can be displayed on your wall as a token of your accomplishment, or given as a holiday gift for a loved one. • Small and safe class size • Guided painting session for any level of artistic expertise. From beginner to experienced artist, all are welcome! • Glass of wine • Tour and tasting at Grizzli • All art supplies included *12X16 canvases.

Looking for that perfect winter activity? Trying to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list? Join us! Get into the festive spirit with a wine and painting workshop at Grizzli Winery, led by local Okanagan artist Randall Young. In this small and intimate 3.5-hour workshop, learn to paint our favorite thing: a beautiful glass of wine! This incredible piece of art can be displayed on your wall as a token of your accomplishment, or given as a holiday gift for a loved one. • Small and safe class size • Guided painting session for any level of artistic expertise. From beginner to experienced artist, all are welcome! • Glass of wine • Tour and tasting at Grizzli • All art supplies included *12X16 canvases