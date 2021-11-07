Menu

Nov 7 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

3rd Cloverdale Scouting Christmas Market

Where
Sullivan Hall - 6306 152 St, Surrey, British Columbia View Map
When
$ Price
by donations
Ages
All Ages
Contact
leia.paddon@gmail.com (Leia PADDON)

3rd Cloverdale Scouts is hosting a Kick off to Christmas Market at Sullivan Hall to help fundraise for their trips to Camp Pupukea in Hawaii and the Denmark Jamboree 2022!

The market will be family friendly with lots of local Artisans and popular products! Its a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done!

Admission is by donation if are so inclined! All funds raised will help the youth get to their adventures in 2022!