The Polygon Gallery: Steven Shearer

The Polygon Gallery presents Steven Shearer, an expansive solo show on display from Nov. 20, 2021, to Feb. 13, 2022. Curated by the gallery’s director Reid Shier, the exhibition marks the first major Canadian survey of Shearer’s work since 2007 and is a rare opportunity for Vancouverites to see the local artist’s work. The exhibition highlights the influence of Shearer’s monumental archive of more than 74,000 images — collected over several decades — on his artistic practice. A new commission comprised of 33 individual photolaminate paintings will be on display, alongside a selection of drawings, prints, and a sculpture installation. Visit thepolygon.ca for more information. Admission is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group.