Nov 20 - Dec 31 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The Polygon Gallery: Steven Shearer

Where
The Polygon Gallery - 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
$ Price
By donation
Ages
All ages
Website
https://thepolygon.ca/exhibition/steven-shearer/
Contact
info@thepolygon.ca 6049861351
The Polygon Gallery presents Steven Shearer, an expansive solo show on display from Nov. 20, 2021, to Feb. 13, 2022. Curated by the gallery’s director Reid Shier, the exhibition marks the first major Canadian survey of Shearer’s work since 2007 and is a rare opportunity for Vancouverites to see the local artist’s work. The exhibition highlights the influence of Shearer’s monumental archive of more than 74,000 images — collected over several decades — on his artistic practice. A new commission comprised of 33 individual photolaminate paintings will be on display, alongside a selection of drawings, prints, and a sculpture installation. Visit thepolygon.ca for more information. Admission is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group. View image in full screen
