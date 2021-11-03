An exhibition that captures the ethos of punk subculture by Vancouver photographer Dina Goldstein. Taking place on the Gallery's main floor, OG Punk features key figures from the legendary punk scene of the late 1970s and 1980s in Vancouver and Victoria as they are today. Shot mostly in a studio setting, these bona fide original punks perform for the camera, showing off their regalia and tattoos. A photographic mural of collectibles owned by wendythirteen, known as punk rock mama, reveals further clues to their beliefs. The personalities in OG Punk express a particular social identity and at the same time are portrayed as distinct individuals. A photojournalist for thirty years, Dina Goldstein focuses on social commentary through documentary, editorial and staged tableau photography, and has exhibited widely. Exhibition runs November 3 to January 2 Opening celebration on November 4 from 6 – 8pm. Vaccine Cards are not required to view the exhibitions. A Vaccine Card is required to attend special events at The Polygon Gallery, for all visitors 12 and older. This includes openings, guided tours, and Kids First Saturdays. All visitors are required to wear a mask.