02-11-2021 17:00

04-11-2021 13:00

America/Toronto

Building an Ethical Algorithmic World

Curious how AI is threatening our democracies? Interested in the ethics of algorithms? Join us next week for a screening of Coded Bias and attend a special conversation with the filmmaker Shalini Kantayya! RSVP for FREE access: http://ow.ly/bDAl50GaC3c