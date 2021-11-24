Menu

Nov 24 - Dec 26 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The Polygon Gallery Annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Where
The Polygon Gallery - 101 Carrie Cates Ct, North Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Ages
All Ages
Website
http://thepolygon.ca/event/holiday-pop-up/
Contact
(604) 986-1351 (The Polygon Gallery)
The Polygon Gallery’s Annual Little Mountain Shop Holiday Pop-Up will transform the main floor of the gallery into a festive holiday experience and shopping destination for sustainable, one-of-a-kind gifts. Beautifully decorated and carefully curated, the shop will feature a lineup of mostly local, women-led, and BIPOC makers, artisans and creatives from Vancouver and around the world. View image in full screen
