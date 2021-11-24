The Polygon Gallery Annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop
- When
-
- Ages
- All Ages
- Contact
- (604) 986-1351 (The Polygon Gallery)
The Polygon Gallery’s Annual Little Mountain Shop Holiday Pop-Up will transform the main floor of the gallery into a festive holiday experience and shopping destination for sustainable, one-of-a-kind gifts. Beautifully decorated and carefully curated, the shop will feature a lineup of mostly local, women-led, and BIPOC makers, artisans and creatives from Vancouver and around the world.