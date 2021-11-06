630 CHED supports: James Cameron – Challenging the Deep

James Cameron – Challenging the Deep is opening for the first time in Canada at TELUS World of Science Edmonton.

Experience how James Cameron’s passion for understanding and exploring the ocean has shone a light on one of the most important and least explored parts of the Earth. The exhibition immerses you in an underwater environment using cinema-scale projections, artifacts and specimens from his expeditions. Explore the spectacular and mysterious abyss and discover the shipwrecks of Titanic and the German battleship Bismarck. See artifacts from the design and construction of the DEEPSEA CHALLENGER, which built to withstand water pressure of 16,000 pounds per square inch.

Learn about how technologies pioneered by Cameron for underwater recording, lighting, communication and diving are employed both in his filmmaking and exploration. You’ll also see original film props and costumes from The Abyss and Titanic, including the iconic Heart of the Ocean diamond. Discover the world of a man driven to explore and meet the challenges of the deep.

Tickets are on sale now at TWOSE.ca.