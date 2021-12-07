Phoenix Holiday Luncheon – Best of Both

This year’s Phoenix Holiday Luncheon is promising to be the best yet! Marrying the long standing success of their in-person Luncheon with the accessible and engaging Luncheon To Go, Phoenix is excited to offer both options this year.

In-person Luncheon will be held on December 7th, 2021 at the Halifax Convention Centre, Argyle Street entrance, from 11:45am – 1:45pm with a musical performance by Reeny Smith! (Proof of double vaccination will be required.)

To Go meals can be ordered online and will be available for contactless pick up on December 9th, 11am-2pm at Pavilion 22, 1041 Marginal Road.

For more information and to purchase tickets or meals, please visit the Phoenix Holiday Luncheon website!

