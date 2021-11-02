DESIGN REVIEW OF CITY CENTRE SCHOOL PROJECT (King George/Pleasant Hill/Princess Alexandra Schools)

KING GEORGE SCHOOL – Tuesday, November 2nd, 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

PLEASANT HILL SCHOOL – Wednesday, November 3rd, 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

PRINCESS ALEXANDRA SCHOOL – Thursday, November 4th, 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

Saskatoon Public Schools continues to make plans for the City Centre project, the new school to serve the neighbourhoods of King George, Pleasant Hill, Riversdale, Holiday Park, and the surrounding area. Through this process, we have appreciated the dialogue we’ve shared with students, families, school staff, and community members.

The next step in this process is to share the schematic design options for the new school. There will be two designs to review that were created by the design team following consultations with students, staff, stakeholders, and an Elders and Traditional Knowledge Keepers advisory group. These designs will provide different options for the layout of the building and exterior spaces, its position on the land, and how programming and partnership spaces could work within them. We will be gathering feedback that will help the decision makers choose one design to move ahead into the next stage of development.

There will be three ways you can provide feedback – in person at a public open house, reviewing the designs online and submitting feedback, or sharing your thoughts via email. The public open houses listed above will follow our school division’s pandemic safety protocols, including mandatory masks for everyone who attends. Students and staff at each of the three schools will be given an opportunity to view the designs and provide feedback prior to the public open houses.

Design review and feedback form on the City Centre website (available October 29th to November 8th) http://www.saskatoonpublicschools.ca/citycentre

Email citycentre@spsd.sk.ca