Nov 12 - Dec 16 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Positively Petite Miniature Exhibition

Where
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
Ages
All ages
Website
https://go.placedesarts.ca/PositivelyPetite
Contact
info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
November 12 – December 16 Positively Petite is an annual exhibition unique to Place des Arts that showcases miniature artwork created by local artists. This year, come take a look at one-of-a-kind pieces by over 30 artists. Find something for the art lover on your holiday gift list! A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available for viewing on Place des Arts' website from November 19 – 16, 2021. To view the exhibition in person, individuals or small groups can make an appointment starting at 9:30am on November 12, 2021. Call 604-664-1636 ext. 0 to book. Free Admission.
