Canada’s RBC Day of Action will feature events across the country. Vernon’s action will be on Friday, October 29, at 4:30 PM. Focusing on the Royal Bank of Canada, local activists will be gathering outside the Village Green branch. Why the RBC? They are the largest fossil fuel funder in Canada (and 5th largest in the world!) and have invested over $208 Billion in the fossil fuel industry since the 2016 signing of the Paris Accord, the breakthrough agreement that established a goal to limit global warming to no more than 1.5℃. RBC is also the largest funder of the Alberta Tar Sands and is helping to bankroll the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline which is again ramping up construction through Wet’suwet’en territory.