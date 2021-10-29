Menu

Oct 29 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

RBC Day of Action

Where
RBC Branch - Village Green Shopping Centre - 4900 27th Street, Vernon, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Free
Ages
all
Website
https://act.leadnow.ca/21_rbc_doa/vernon/

Canada’s RBC Day of Action will feature events across the country. Vernon’s action will be on Friday, October 29, at 4:30 PM. Focusing on the Royal Bank of Canada, local activists will be gathering outside the Village Green branch. Why the RBC? They are the largest fossil fuel funder in Canada (and 5th largest in the world!) and have invested over $208 Billion in the fossil fuel industry since the 2016 signing of the Paris Accord, the breakthrough agreement that established a goal to limit global warming to no more than 1.5℃. RBC is also the largest funder of the Alberta Tar Sands and is helping to bankroll the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline which is again ramping up construction through Wet’suwet’en territory.