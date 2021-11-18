4 Day In-Person Retreat In Beautiful Naramata, BC

Transitions: Embracing and Understanding Change With Dan Hines

This program is for you if:

– You are open to the challenge of courageous introspection toward self-growth and being a more effective leader

– You are reconsidering how you want to deepen what you offer to the world

– You are hoping to renew your sense of meaning and purpose

– You would appreciate learning with a community of engaged leaders from various fields

– You would like to develop the art of asking open questions and exploring the discernment model of a Clearness Committee

– You resonate with the Circle of Trust® approach and the social teaching of the activist Parker J. Palmer and the Center for Courage & Renewal

You are invited to join us to explore a range of skills to help you navigate the turbulence and complexity of transitions. Dan Hines guides an exploration of what our lives are teaching, us as we adapt to change and as we embrace and understand the underlying dynamics.