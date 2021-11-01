Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Nov 1 - Nov 10 2:00 PM - 10:00 AM

8 Day Silent Retreat in Beautiful Naramata, BC

Where
Naramata Centre - 460 Ellis Avenue, Naramata, BC View Map
When
Website
https://www.naramatacentresociety.org/onsite#/event/3246/be-still-and-know-that-i-am-god-winter-silent-retreat-with-pacific-jubilee
Contact
joannie.kwok@naramatacentresociety.org 2504965751202 (Naramata Centre - Joannie Kwok)

Winter Silent Retreat with Pacific Jubilee with Murray Groom and Nan Goodship

This is a time to rest, discern, pray, prepare; an opportunity to be alone in community, to be in nature and to deepen your spiritual journey—all in an atmosphere of prayer-filled silence. This is an intentional silence that helps us encounter that still, quiet, healing place within, where there can be openness to the movement of the Spirit.