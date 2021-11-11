Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Other
Nov 11 - Nov 14 4:00 PM - 1:00 PM

In-Person Retreat For Young Adults (Ages 18 – 26) In Naramata, BC

Where
Naramata Centre - 460 Ellis Avenue, Naramata, BC View Map
When
Ages
18 - 26
Website
https://www.naramatacentresociety.org/onsite#/event/3541/conversations-that-matter-not-cancelled-being-heard-without-hurting
Contact
joannie.kwok@naramatacentresociety.org 250-496-5751 ext. 202 (Naramata Centre - Joannie Kwok)

Conversations That Matter: Not Cancelled – Being Heard Without Hurting

We have an exciting in-person retreat coming up at the Centre for young adults between 18 – 26 years old who have the opportunity to hone their skills in communication, empathetic listening, critical thinking, and more.

There is a $120 application fee which is then FULLY REIMBURSED upon completion of the retreat. In addition, travel expenses up to $250 are covered (receipts required) as well as accommodation and food are also provided.

Limited spots (ONLY 25 available).

PS check out our lineup of ‘teachers’ who will be at the retreat.