In-Person Retreat For Young Adults (Ages 18 – 26) In Naramata, BC

Conversations That Matter: Not Cancelled – Being Heard Without Hurting

We have an exciting in-person retreat coming up at the Centre for young adults between 18 – 26 years old who have the opportunity to hone their skills in communication, empathetic listening, critical thinking, and more.

There is a $120 application fee which is then FULLY REIMBURSED upon completion of the retreat. In addition, travel expenses up to $250 are covered (receipts required) as well as accommodation and food are also provided.

Limited spots (ONLY 25 available).

PS check out our lineup of ‘teachers’ who will be at the retreat.