Tall Vancouver Tales with Donald Luxton

**In light of the new COVID 19 restrictions set out by the Provincial Health Officer (PHO), the workshops will require proof of vaccination.** Join us this fall for the first installment the new Architecture & the City series with guest speaker Donald Luxton. Guided by the series’ theme, Tall Vancouver Buildings, this talk will focus on two projects in particular - Beach Towers by CBK Van Norman, and the Electra by Thompson Berwick Pratt. The series is part of a larger micro-exhibition project set to launch in Early 2022. This exhibit will showcase the immediate past, present, and future of the residential tall building in Vancouver. Featuring the tall building as a vehicle for providing the city’s unique urbanity, with discussions of how this building typology might provide a way out of our affordable housing crisis, with presentations by some of the leading architects and planners who have helped to shape Vancouver’s skyline. This Architecture and the City Series event is a partnership between The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada - BC and the Museum of Vancouver. Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Time: 7:00pm Admission: $15 General Admission Ticket includes FREE admission to our feature exhibitions Boarder X, That Which Sustains Us, A Seat at the Table, Neon Vancouver Ugly Vancouver, and c̓əsnaʔəm, the city before the city. Consider arriving early with your event ticket to view the exhibitions!.