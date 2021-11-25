Habitat for Humanity Hammer & Ales

680 CJOB is proud to support Habitat for Humanity Manitoba’s Hammer & Ales event at The Kings Head Pub on November 25th.

As we emerge from the third lockdown and get back to a new normal, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba decided to use this time to re-imagine what the House Party annual fundraiser looked like. This event was the last event of the year when 500 of our closest friends and stakeholders would gather, share our successes for the year and enjoy a delicious meal and entertainment.

Hammer & Ales, will be held at the King’s Head Pub; Chris Graves and his team are incredible Habitat partners and we can’t wait to “Raise the Roof” as we take over the second floor! You will enjoy their famous fish and chips, maybe a bit of curry and for your sweet tooth, yes, the famous bread pudding is a must. We will close out the night with the JD Edwards Band and dance the night away! Yes! You can dance!

This event requires all participants to be fully vaccinated. Please bring vaccine card with photo identification.