Join us Saturday, November 6 at 7 pm for We Remember, a No Stone Left Alone special presentation hosted by Global News Anchor Gord Steinke, including excerpts from the film “Died for Freedom” – with narration by Dan Aykroyd.

Died for Freedom tells the remarkable story of an RAF flight crew who lost their lives in a crash high in the French Pyrenees during WWII, and the incredible efforts of the locals there to commemorate them on the very remote site ever since.

During the program, excerpts from the film will be presented along with interviews with those who are impacted by, and those who give their time and efforts to No Stone Left Alone. It promises to be a truly moving and wonderful hour of television.