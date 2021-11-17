Menu

Nov 17 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

FALL PREVENTION: BE PROACTIVE, NOT REACTIVE with Dr. Cathy Arnold

Where
Saskatoon Council on Aging - Saskatoon
When

Did you know?  Hospitalization due to falls account for 77% of all injury hospitalizations in Saskatchewan.  Reducing the number of fall-related injuries will reduce emergency department visits and support seniors to age in place in their home communities.  Learn more about a post-pandemic approach to older adult health and wellness, aging in place, and fall prevention practices across the continuum of care.

Online via ZOOM.  Cost is FREE.  To Register PHONE: 306-652-2255 or EMAIL admin@scoa.ca