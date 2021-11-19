19-11-2021 19:30

19-11-2021 22:00

America/Toronto

Okanagan Symphony presents “BACH’S PLAYLIST”

Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins leads the OSO in an eclectic program that celebrates the music of this historic era. Performing music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores as well as pieces he performed in Leipzig, Maestro Taurins of Tafelmusik fame will tie this music all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.