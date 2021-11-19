Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Music
Nov 19 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Okanagan Symphony presents “BACH’S PLAYLIST”

Where
Kelowna Community Theatre - 1375 Water Street, Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada View Map
When
$ Price
$32.50 - $65 Buy Tickets
Ages
Youth, teens, adults, seniors
Website
https://okanagansymphony.com/21-22-season/
Contact
marketing@okanagansymphony.com 12507637544 (Okanagan Symphony Orchestra)
Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins leads the OSO in an eclectic program that celebrates the music of this historic era. Performing music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores as well as pieces he performed in Leipzig, Maestro Taurins of Tafelmusik fame will tie this music all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative. View image in full screen
Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins leads the OSO in an eclectic program that celebrates the music of this historic era. Performing music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores as well as pieces he performed in Leipzig, Maestro Taurins of Tafelmusik fame will tie this music all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.

Renowned baroque specialist Ivars Taurins leads the OSO in an eclectic program that celebrates the music of this historic era. Performing music from Bach’s own fascinating library of scores as well as pieces he performed in Leipzig, Maestro Taurins of Tafelmusik fame will tie this music all together with an insightful and entertaining narrative.