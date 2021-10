Sunday, October 31 | 2pm-4pm

Gyro Beach, Osoyoos Lake

Get paddling on Osoyoos Lake this Halloween.

On October 31, dust off your witchiest attire and bring your paddle board or kayak down to Gyro Beach in Osoyoos for a group paddle on the lake with prizes for best costume.

Details at DestinationOsoyoos.com/event/witches-on-the-water