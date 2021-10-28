So #metoo happened. What now? After collecting hours of audio interviews from people of different genders, sexual orientations, cultures, ages and abilities -- real life stories and reflections around the #metoo movement come to life through headphone verbatim theatre and dance. Audience response from workshop production: "Incredible and deeply moving" "Brilliant ... I loved it! Powerful, evocative, sensitive, caring ..." "Yes! This is amazing ..." "Loved it ... thank you for creating a safe and supportive space, you have something special here." "Get it as many places as you can!" #whatnow includes testimonials from survivors of harassment, misconduct and assault, as well as stories from those who took accountability for their harms. And throughout the piece, award-winning dance artist choreographer and co-director, Amber Barton, has crafted expertly subtle ensemble movement that articulates tone, environment and viewpoints. It also utilizes an innovative format called "headphone verbatim" where edited audio interviews are played through headphones to actors on stage, and the actors mimic and repeat what they hear, in real time. Every cough, stutter and hesitation is reproduced, and the actors never memorize the lines. COVID-SAFETY: Proof of vaccination required; Socially distanced cabaret seating Full COVID-safety protocols here: www.alleytheatre.ca/COVID-19 PERFORMANCE TIMES: Wednesday-Saturday, 8pm | Sundays, 3pm 2 for 1 Preview October 28 | Opening Night October 29 Gender-Specific Performances on Oct 31st, Nov 3rd and 4th (details below) ASL Interpreted performance Nov 7th Emotional support worker and professionally facilitated post-show discussion for each performance Running Time: Approximately 80 minutes TICKETS: From $15 www.alleytheatre.ca/productions/whatnow VENUE: The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver Wheelchair Accessible | Licensed bar CREDITS: #whatnow is co-directed by award-winning creators MARISA EMMA SMITH (The Ridiculous Darkness, Mrs. Warren's Profession) and AMBER BARTON (How to Say Goodbye, am a), and features performances by SABRINA SYMINGTON (Trans Scripts – Zee Zee Theatre/Frank Theatre), YVONNE WALLACE (utszan – Firehall Arts Centre), PATRICK DODD (Vancouver Improv Festival), EMILY GRACE BROOKE (Act of Faith – RealWheels) and SIOBHAN SLOANE-SEALE (EDAM Dance/Body Narratives Collective). It is produced by Alley Theatre in partnership with Good Night Out Vancouver, as part of the Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival. GENDER-SPECIFIC PERFORMANCES: Gender-specific performances are offered to allow for an honest and supported environment for audiences to respond to the performance with other people of the gender they identify as most. Oct 31st is for female audience members only, November 3rd is for trans and non-binary audience members only, and November 4th is for male audience members only. Special Thanks to Canada Council for the Arts, BC Arts Council, The City of Vancouver and BC Gaming Corporation. This event will take place on unceded xʷməθkʷəy'əm (Musqueam), Skwxwu7mesh (Squamish), and sel'il'witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) territory.