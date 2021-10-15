Menu

Nov 19 - Nov 21 4:00 PM

The Collective Winter Market

Where
Sky Hangar - #170-18799 Airport Way, Pitt Meadows, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 19-11-2021 16:00 21-11-2021 16:00 America/Toronto The Collective Winter Market

Sip, shop and enjoy all things local at The Collective Winter Market happening November 19, 20 + 21 at Sky Hangar in Pitt Meadows. Register for our VIP sip + shop with Wize Spirits, book a wreath workshop and come explore and shop the 60+ curated local brands that will be onsite. Enjoy food trucks,…

$ Price
$3.00 - $75.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
Website
http://www.collectivecraftmarkets.com
Contact
tricitiescollective@outlook.com 7782338500 (Caitlyn + Jessica)
