The 2021 Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival features 3 days of dynamic programming at the Roundouse Community Centre. About this event Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents the annual Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival (VOAF) offering opportunities for exhibition, performance, connection and learning to visual and performing artists facing social exclusion and other barriers. VOAF is Canada’s first and only festival for Outsider Art, which is represented by significant fairs and museums globally. The artists may be self-taught or trained: they are all devoted to their creative practices, and come from a point of view that is outside the mainstream art world trends. Satellite Location: Connection Salon at Lost + Found Cafe at 33 W Hastings St, Vancouver. See Less Free Admissions Free Workshops Please read our Covid-19 Safety Plan: https://voaf.ca/covid-19-policy/.