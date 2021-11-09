Fraser River Hall of Fame – Honouring Fin Donnelly

In 1991, the Fraser River Discovery Society established the Fraser River Hall of Fame to recognize and honour the many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations who have made meaningful contributions to the Fraser River’s culture, people, industry, and environment. This year, the Fraser River Discovery Centre is proud to induct Fin Donnelly into the Fraser River Hall of Fame! The induction ceremony will take place at the Centre on November 9th from 6:00pm – 8:30pm. Fin is the founder of the Rivershed Society of BC and co-founder of the Fraser Watershed Initiative. He is a long-time supporter of the Fraser River and a powerful voice of advocacy for a sustainable relationship with BC’s waterways. We hope you will join us honouring Fin’s contributions on November 9th! This event will be offered with on-line and in-person tickets, which are now available for purchase here: https://trellis.org/fraser-river-hall-of-fame COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for the in-person gala attendees. More information is available here: https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/halloffame/.