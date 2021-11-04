Global BC sponsors Surrey Business Excellence Awards – the Resiliency Edition
Thursday, November 4 | 6pm-7:45pm
Virtual
The Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 8 of Surrey’s best and most resilient businesses at the 23rd Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards, the Resiliency Edition.
Enjoy unique virtual networking, lively entertainment, and Academy Awards-style awards presentations recognizing the best and brightest businesses and business leaders in Surrey!
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at BusinessInSurrey.com