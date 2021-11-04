Menu

Nov 4 6:00 PM - 7:45 PM

Global BC sponsors Surrey Business Excellence Awards – the Resiliency Edition

Where
Virtual - Surrey, BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/november-4-2021-23rd-annual-surrey-business-excellence-awards-11461
Contact
info@businessinsurrey.com 604-581-7130 (Surrey Board of Trade)
Global BC sponsors Surrey Business Excellence Awards – the Resiliency Edition - image View image in full screen

Thursday, November 4 | 6pm-7:45pm
Virtual

The Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 8 of Surrey’s best and most resilient businesses at the 23rd Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards, the Resiliency Edition.

Enjoy unique virtual networking, lively entertainment, and Academy Awards-style awards presentations recognizing the best and brightest businesses and business leaders in Surrey!

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at BusinessInSurrey.com