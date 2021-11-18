Menu

Nov 18 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Global BC sponsors ‘An Evening of Inspiration’

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://bccancerfoundation.com/events/signature-events/inspiration/
Contact
yuwing.gao@bccancer.bc.ca 604-877-6152 (BC Cancer Foundation - YuWing Gao)
Global BC sponsors ‘An Evening of Inspiration’ - image View image in full screen

Thursday, November 18 | 7pm
Virtual

An Evening of Inspiration, presented by BMO, promises to be a unique, multi-media experience celebrating the impact and innovation at BC Cancer.

This virtual event will connect guests with some of BC Cancer’s brightest minds within a dynamic digital environment.

Proceeds will benefit the BC Cancer Foundation.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at EveningOfInspiration.ca