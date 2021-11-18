Global BC sponsors ‘An Evening of Inspiration’
Thursday, November 18 | 7pm
Virtual
An Evening of Inspiration, presented by BMO, promises to be a unique, multi-media experience celebrating the impact and innovation at BC Cancer.
This virtual event will connect guests with some of BC Cancer’s brightest minds within a dynamic digital environment.
Proceeds will benefit the BC Cancer Foundation.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at EveningOfInspiration.ca