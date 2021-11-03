Menu

Virtual
Nov 3 - Nov 7 7:30 PM - 2:00 PM

we the same

Where
ONLINE - 1895 Venables St, VancouverBC, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-11-2021 19:30 07-11-2021 14:00

Inspired by a true story… In 1979, a Vietnamese family flee Saigon by boat, enduring pirate attacks, typhoons, shipwreck and starvation. Forty years later, a mother finally shares their tale with her daughter. A multicultural journey through reality, fantasy, and the supernatural utilizing ritual dance, shadow play, live music, and animation.

$ Price
Tickets from $29 Buy Tickets
Ages
Adults
Website
https://thecultch.com/event/we-the-same/
Contact
boxoffice@thecultch.com 6042511363 (The Cultch and Ruby Slippers Theatre)
Inspired by a true story… In 1979, a Vietnamese family flee Saigon by boat, enduring pirate attacks, typhoons, shipwreck and starvation. Forty years later, a mother finally shares their tale with her daughter. A multicultural journey through reality, fantasy, and the supernatural utilizing ritual dance, shadow play, live music, and animation.