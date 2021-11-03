03-11-2021 19:30

07-11-2021 14:00

America/Toronto

we the same

Inspired by a true story… In 1979, a Vietnamese family flee Saigon by boat, enduring pirate attacks, typhoons, shipwreck and starvation. Forty years later, a mother finally shares their tale with her daughter. A multicultural journey through reality, fantasy, and the supernatural utilizing ritual dance, shadow play, live music, and animation.