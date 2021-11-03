we the same
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-11-2021 19:30 07-11-2021 14:00 America/Toronto we the same
Inspired by a true story… In 1979, a Vietnamese family flee Saigon by boat, enduring pirate attacks, typhoons, shipwreck and starvation. Forty years later, a mother finally shares their tale with her daughter. A multicultural journey through reality, fantasy, and the supernatural utilizing ritual dance, shadow play, live music, and animation.ONLINE - 1895 Venables St, VancouverBC, BC The Cultch and Ruby Slippers Theatre boxoffice@thecultch.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Price
- Tickets from $29 Buy Tickets
- Ages
- Adults
- Contact
- boxoffice@thecultch.com 6042511363 (The Cultch and Ruby Slippers Theatre)
Inspired by a true story… In 1979, a Vietnamese family flee Saigon by boat, enduring pirate attacks, typhoons, shipwreck and starvation. Forty years later, a mother finally shares their tale with her daughter. A multicultural journey through reality, fantasy, and the supernatural utilizing ritual dance, shadow play, live music, and animation.