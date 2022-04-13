630 CHED welcomes Herb Albert & Lani Hall

Herb Alpert, iconic trumpeter, A&M Records co-founder, artist and philanthropist, has announced additional tour dates for the Herb Alpert & Lani Hall North American Tour.

On Wednesday, April 13 Herb Alpert and his wife, the Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, and their gifted band – Michael Shapiro on drums, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Bill Cantos on piano – perform an eclectic set, covering some of Herb and Lani’s classics.

