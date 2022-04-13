Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Music
Apr 13, 2022 8:00 PM

630 CHED welcomes Herb Albert & Lani Hall

Where
Festival Place, Sherwood Park, AB - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-04-2022 20:00 13-04-2022 20:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED welcomes Herb Albert & Lani Hall

On Wednesday, April 13 Herb Alpert and his wife, the Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall will perform an eclectic set, covering some of their classics. 

 Festival Place, Sherwood Park, AB - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
http://ticketmaster.ca
630 CHED welcomes Herb Albert & Lani Hall - image View image in full screen

Herb Alpert, iconic trumpeter, A&M Records co-founder, artist and philanthropist, has announced additional tour dates for the Herb Alpert & Lani Hall North American Tour.

On Wednesday, April 13 Herb Alpert and his wife, the Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, and their gifted band – Michael Shapiro on drums, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Bill Cantos on piano – perform an eclectic set, covering some of Herb and Lani’s classics.

Get your tickets today at ticketmaster.ca.