630 CHED welcomes Herb Albert & Lani Hall
- When
-
Add to Calendar 13-04-2022 20:00 13-04-2022 20:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED welcomes Herb Albert & Lani Hall
On Wednesday, April 13 Herb Alpert and his wife, the Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall will perform an eclectic set, covering some of their classics.Festival Place, Sherwood Park, AB - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://ticketmaster.ca
Herb Alpert, iconic trumpeter, A&M Records co-founder, artist and philanthropist, has announced additional tour dates for the Herb Alpert & Lani Hall North American Tour.
On Wednesday, April 13 Herb Alpert and his wife, the Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, and their gifted band – Michael Shapiro on drums, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Bill Cantos on piano – perform an eclectic set, covering some of Herb and Lani’s classics.
Get your tickets today at ticketmaster.ca.