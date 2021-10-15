Guided Wine Tours in Kelowna
- Where
- Kelowna, BC View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 15-10-2021 00:00 31-10-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Guided Wine Tours in Kelowna
Fall 2021 | Kelowna WineriesKelowna, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Fall 2021
Kelowna
This fall, let local experts share their wealth of experience as they take you on a guided tour of Kelowna’s iconic wine country.
Roam sun soaked vineyards, sample new releases, and enjoy the rich fall colours.
Check travel advisories before travelling.