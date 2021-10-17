Menu

Music
Oct 17 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Strings and Winds Workshops with the North Shore Celtic Ensemble

Where
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
$ Price
Cost: $19.25 per hour. Students will be at the workshop for 60 or 90-min depending on their level.
Ages
All ages
Website
https://placedesarts.ca/events/strings-and-winds-workshops-with-the-north-shore-celtic-ensemble/
Contact
info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
Come make music with the North Shore Celtic Ensemble (NSCE)! This group is a dynamic community of young musicians whose goal is to help kids develop good musicianship in a fun and inspiring environment. In these workshops, students will get together in similarly skilled groups to play and share Celtic music while being guided by NSCE instructors. Students are invited to come learn new skills, make friends and have fun! For students 8 years old and up. Visit our website to register and for more details. Cost: $19.25 per hour. Students will be at the workshop for 60 or 90-min depending on their level. View image in full screen
