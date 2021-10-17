Strings and Winds Workshops with the North Shore Celtic Ensemble

Come make music with the North Shore Celtic Ensemble (NSCE)! This group is a dynamic community of young musicians whose goal is to help kids develop good musicianship in a fun and inspiring environment. In these workshops, students will get together in similarly skilled groups to play and share Celtic music while being guided by NSCE instructors. Students are invited to come learn new skills, make friends and have fun! For students 8 years old and up. Visit our website to register and for more details. Cost: $19.25 per hour. Students will be at the workshop for 60 or 90-min depending on their level.