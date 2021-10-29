October Exhibitions Opening Reception
- info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
Celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions: Figurative Abstractions, charcoal, pastels and acrylics by Elsa Chesnel; and Nature in Watercolour, watercolours by Carol Rui. Both exhibitions will be on view from October 29 – December 16, 2021. Individually packaged wine and soft drinks will be available from our cash bar. This event will be held in accordance with the current Provincial Health Order. Free Admission