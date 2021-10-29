Menu

Oct 29 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

October Exhibitions Opening Reception

Where
Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC View Map
When
October Exhibitions Opening Reception

 Place des Arts - 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam, BC
Ages
All ages
Website
https://go.placedesarts.ca/exhibitions
Contact
info@placedesarts.ca 6046641636 (Place des Arts)
Celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions: Figurative Abstractions, charcoal, pastels and acrylics by Elsa Chesnel; and Nature in Watercolour, watercolours by Carol Rui. Both exhibitions will be on view from October 29 – December 16, 2021. Individually packaged wine and soft drinks will be available from our cash bar. This event will be held in accordance with the current Provincial Health Order. Free Admission.

