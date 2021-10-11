Menu

Oct 11 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM

VACCINE CLINIC with a TWIST

Where
Vaccine Clinic - 602 - 20th Street West (Parking Lot), Saskatoon, View Map
When
VACCINE CLINIC WITH A TWIST – Honorarium provided by Prairie Harm Reduction to folks getting their 1st or 2nd dose (available during 11:00am and 2:00pm). And more!!!

#StickItToCOVID

Prairie Harm Reduction *** Switch *** Saskatoon Community Clinic *** In Partnership with Saskatchewan Health Authority