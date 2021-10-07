Global News is proud to be a part of The Big Social – in support of Community Food Centres Canada.

The Big Social is a fundraiser where Canadians share food to change lives. This October, cook, create, and connect to help fight poverty and food insecurity. Your donation helps communities across Canada access good food with dignity and funds programs that promote food skills, connection and advocacy.

There are three ways to take part:

Cook – Make something delicious and drop it off to friends or family for a donation.

Create – Share your favourite recipe. Make or bake it together with your pod.

Connect – Host a dinner party and ask your guests to donate. Gather safely based on your community public health guidelines.

For more information and to register, visit bigsocial.ca!