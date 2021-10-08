Canadian E-Fest Tickets On Sale Tomorrow!

Tickets On Sale on Friday, October 8 at Noon PST!



Canadian E-Fest announced today that the tickets will go on sale enabling fans and families to get their tickets for the Vancouver E-Prix, scheduled on July 2, 2022 in the picturesque False Creek area.

The City of Vancouver will be showcased during Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The sale will offer grandstand tickets, suite tickets for the unique E-Volve conference, and daily

general admission tickets while including all activities on and off-track, during the whole weekend.

For all ticket holders, free access will be granted to Science World, the E-Sports Tournament, and

the fun-filled Allianz E-Village.

Tickets on sale at CanadianEfest.com