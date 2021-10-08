Menu

Festival
Oct 8 - Oct 31 3:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Canadian E-Fest Tickets On Sale Tomorrow!

Where
Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-10-2021 15:00 31-10-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Canadian E-Fest Tickets On Sale Tomorrow!

Tickets on sale now!

 Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Buy
Buy Tickets
Website
https://www.canadianefest.com/
Canadian E-Fest Tickets On Sale Tomorrow! - image View image in full screen

Tickets On Sale on Friday, October 8 at Noon PST!

Canadian E-Fest announced today that the tickets will go on sale enabling fans and families to get their tickets for the Vancouver E-Prix, scheduled on July 2, 2022 in the picturesque False Creek area.

The City of Vancouver will be showcased during Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The sale will offer grandstand tickets, suite tickets for the unique E-Volve conference, and daily
general admission tickets while including all activities on and off-track, during the whole weekend.
For all ticket holders, free access will be granted to Science World, the E-Sports Tournament, and
the fun-filled Allianz E-Village.

Tickets on sale at CanadianEfest.com