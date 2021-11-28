Trent Arterberry: So You Think You Can Mime?

Trent Arterberry's unique brand of physical theatre combines mime, storytelling, and audience participation. "A proven crowd-pleaser" (The Boston Globe), Arterberry has performed around the world from NYC's Radio City Music Hall to the Hong Kong International Children's Festival. Amazing and amusing, "So You Think You Can Mime" combines mime, storytelling, and puppetry with lots of audience participation. Trent Arterberry teaches the audience techniques before performing routines based on the robot, the invisible wall, the tug-of-war and blowing up a balloon. Learning about isolation, gesture and body language, several volunteers perform in a lively onstage finale. Children young and old will enthusiastically practice their newly acquired mime skills after the show and beyond!.