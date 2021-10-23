Introduction to Watercolours with Nel Witteman
- When
-
Acclaimed local artist Nel Witteman will share her wealth of knowledge, creativity, and skills, along with her gift of awakening the creative spirit in her students. She will begin the workshop by demonstrating some of her watercolour artwork. She will provide tips and techniques in developing water colouring skills, and share her perspective on how mistakes can enhance paintings and how artists can turn them into happy accidents. Elks Lodge Upper Hall - 343 Ellis Street, Penticton, BC
- Price
- Ages
- Adults
- Contact
- info@osarts.ca 7787185757 (Okanagan School of the Arts)
