Oct 23 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Introduction to Watercolours with Nel Witteman

Where
Elks Lodge Upper Hall - 343 Ellis Street, Penticton, BC View Map
When
23-10-2021 10:00 23-10-2021 16:00

 Elks Lodge Upper Hall - 343 Ellis Street, Penticton, BC
$ Price
100 Buy Tickets
Ages
Adults
Website
https://www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
Contact
info@osarts.ca 7787185757 (Okanagan School of the Arts)
Acclaimed local artist Nel Witteman will share her wealth of knowledge, creativity, and skills, along with her gift of awakening the creative spirit in her students. She will begin the workshop by demonstrating some of her watercolour artwork. She will provide tips and techniques in developing water colouring skills, and share her perspective on how mistakes can enhance paintings and how artists can turn them into happy accidents.

