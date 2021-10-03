3 am In The Persian Room

Kay Thompson has been called “the most famous person you’ve never heard of.” It is 3:00 a.m. in The Persian Room of New York’s Plaza Hotel on December 17, 1961. We will meet Kay through the dynamic Janet Gigliotti, accompanied by Christopher King on piano in this uplifting, spirited cabaret style show. This new show written by Janet Gigliotti, Christopher King and Robert McQueen is gaining fans with every performance. Directed by Robert McQueen with sound design by Richard Berg. The show runs Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 pm.