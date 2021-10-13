Getting Girls Back in Sport

Hosted by Sara Orlesky, the first free session of the Bison Transport Sport LeadHERship Series will convey the reality of where the participation levels of women and girls are currently in Manitoba and how the pandemic has affected them. In this online event, we will then hear from three guests, Dr. Adrienne Leslie-Toogood, Mackenzie Zacharias and Sarah Zacharias who will share their own experiences navigating the pandemic. Join us after the event on Zoom for a debrief and networking session! About our speakers: Dr. Adrienne Leslie-Toogood is one of the top sport psychologists in the country and has worked with athletes and coaches at all levels of performance. She is currently the Director of Sport Psychology at the Canadian Sport Centre Manitoba and owner of Toogood Consulting. Mackenzie Zacharias is a high-performance curling athlete from Altona, Manitoba. She skipped her team to a gold medal at the 2020 Canadian Junior Curling Championships and the 2020 World Junior Curling Championships. Sarah Zacharias is the Head Coach and Director of Hockey at Balmoral Hall School. She recently led the Blazers Varsity Prep Hockey team to the JWHL Championship title in 2019, defeating the defending champs in overtime.