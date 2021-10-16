Welcome back, Max! The wild rumpus starts again in this fresh version of Where the Wild Things Are, PHT's wildly popular show for the very young (and their families)! Imaginatively adapted to suit current public health orders, Max and his adventures safely bring pure wonder and wow to everyone in the family. Help Max transform his bedroom into the many landscapes of his adventures. Sail along to the land of the Wild Things! - A Presentation House Theatre Production - Based on the book by Maurice Sendak - Originally adapted for the stage by TAG Theatre Glasgow, Scotland - Directed by Kim Selody - Featuring Linda A. Carson and Raes Calvert - For kids aged 3 – 6 and their favourite grown-ups. Presentation House Theatre respects and follows all Public Health Orders regarding masks, vaccines, capacity, and physical distancing.