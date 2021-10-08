Flamenco Tablao
- Flamenco Tablao: CAD 20.00 Buy Tickets
- info@karenflamenco.com 604-721-4869 (Flamenco Tablao)
Flamenco Tablao is an intimate traditional Spanish style theatre for audiences to come and experience the passion and drama of flamenco dance and music. Flamenco guitarist Gerardo Alcala and cantaora Jafelin Helten along with dancers from the Karen Flamenco Dance Company will give audiences an authentic experience transporting them to Spain for an exhilarating hour of entertainment. Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Dance