Theater
Oct 8 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Flamenco Tablao

Where
Flamenco Tablao - 60 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Flamenco Tablao is an intimate traditional Spanish style theatre for audiences to come and experience the passion and drama of flamenco dance and music. Flamenco guitarist Gerardo Alcala and cantaora Jafelin Helten along with dancers from the Karen Flamenco Dance Company will give audiences an authentic experience transporting them to Spain for an exhilarating hour…

$ Price
Flamenco Tablao: CAD 20.00 Buy Tickets
Ages
all
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/906453-0?pid=6986
Contact
info@karenflamenco.com 604-721-4869 (Flamenco Tablao)
