Mitch and Murray Productions, in association with Redgate Revue Stage, presents the Canadian premiere of SNOWFLAKE from Friday, December 10 to Thursday, December 23 on Granville Island at the Redgate Revue Stage. The critically-acclaimed festive hit by Olivier Award-winning playwright Mike Bartlett is a narrative about generational divides. Andy loves nostalgic television, pints down at the pub, and listening to the whole album from beginning to end. His daughter, Maya, wears good shoes, likes good arguments, and has a secret plan to bring down the government. The trouble is, three years ago Maya left home, and they haven’t spoken since. But this Christmas, she might be coming back. Andy knows she’s going to stay. Maya knows she’s not. Directed by Jennifer Copping and featuring performances by Aaron Craven, Natasha Burnett and Anni Ramsay, SNOWFLAKE is an epic story about generational conflict, fathers and daughters, and whether we’re living in the best or worst of times. “As the world works to emerge from this global pandemic, we are thrilled to return to live performance with another great play and some inventive educational programming,” says Artistic Director Aaron Craven. “In addition to our December production of SNOWFLAKE, we’ll be community building with our annual Young Actors Scholarship as well as breaking down barriers of access to the arts with a new workshop, ACTING ATYPICAL, which is a foundational exploration of acting for teens and adults on the autism spectrum. Our tenth year promises to be our most rewarding yet.” Credits for SNOWFLAKE: Written by: Mike Bartlett Produced by: Mitch and Murray Productions Directed by: Jennifer Copping Performances by: Aaron Craven, Natasha Burnett, & Anni Ramsay Set Designer: David Roberts Lighting Designer: Chengyan Boon Stage Manager: Susan Currie December 10-23, 2021 | Redgate Revue Stage | 1601 Johnston Street Opening Night: Friday, December 10 at 8:00pm Preview: Thursday, December 9 at 8:00pm Performance Times: December 11 at 8:00pm December 12 at 1:00pm December 14 at 8:00pm (2 for 1 Night) December 15 at 1:00pm (Seniors Only Matinee) December 15, 16, 17, & 18 at 8:00pm December 19 at 1:00pm December 21 & 22 at 8:00pm December 23 at 1:00pm Tickets: $16-$32 | Available online at mitchandmurrayproductions.com.