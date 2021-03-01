The Snowsuit Fund

Help support the Family SOS Snowsuit Fund this fall/winter.

As the cold weather approaches, we pause to think about how the families in our community are preparing for winter. Leah spends her nights worrying about how she’s going to afford new winter gear for her five growing kids. Isaiah knows how it feels to watch his young children build a snowman and wishing he had boots warm enough to join. Amir works extra shifts all season so his whole family feels safe and warm.

Last year we learned of the incredible need in our community for quality winter clothes. In an effort to dress families as early as possible in the quickly cooling season, Family SOS is asking for your support to collect quality new and gently used winter clothing for the annual Snowsuit Fund.

After clothing over 1,700 children and families last year with snow gear, we anticipate this year’s need only to increase as the long term effects of the pandemic continue to impact our community.

The cold weather is coming. Donate winter gear today to help ensure all Halifax families can stay healthy and thrive.