THE FUTURE OF CLIMATE ACTION IS SASKATCHEWAN FOLLOWING THE SUPREME COURT OF CANADA’S CARBON PRICING DECISION

As part of Canada’s response to the climate crisis, the federal government passed the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that this law is constitutional. The effect of this decision on efforts to reduce Saskatchewan’s greenhouse gas emissions will be discussed by Jason MacLean, of the Faculty of Law at the University of New Brunswick.

This Sustainability Speakers Series is a monthly event hosted by the Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) in partnership with the Saskatoon Public Library. These environmentally-themed presentations are FREE for all to attend. During the faoo of 2021, these will be online events.

Zoom links to the live webinars are in the Library’s Program Calendar at: https://saskatoonlibrary.evanced.info/signup/Calendar

Zoom links can also be found in the Library’s Program Guide (https://saskatoonlibrary.ca) and the SES website (https://environmentalsociety.ca)

Recordings of the presentations will be made available here: https//youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRUK7BHZUVfrHCxuJyBeO0lgjjeqBwseY

