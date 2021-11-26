630 CHED welcomes The Tenors Santa’s Wish Tour

JUNO Award-winning and multi-platinum selling vocal group The Tenors are returning to the stage this holiday season with their Santa’s Wish tour presented by Live Nation and sponsored by WestJet. The Tenors will perform holiday hits in the spirit of the season on November 26 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Joining them on the tour is multi-platinum selling, JUNO Award nominated recording artist Tyler Shaw. Tyler Shaw and The Tenors are also releasing a holiday single together, “O Holy Night,” which will be released via Sony Music Entertainment Canada on October 22, 2021. The single will be part of Tyler’s upcoming holiday album, A Tyler Shaw Christmas, out November 5, 2021.

The Tenors Santa’s Wish tour tickets and VIP packages are on sale Friday October 8 at 10am – local time. Fans can get access to pre-sale tickets through The Tenors Community on Patreon starting October 5th.