Vernon Lions Club Bottle Drive Fundraiser
- When
-
Add to Calendar 16-10-2021 08:00 16-10-2021 12:30 America/Toronto Vernon Lions Club Bottle Drive Fundraiser
Drop your bottles off at the Eagles Parking Lot, 5101 25th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. We will unload your vehicle, Social distancing and Covid rules will be followed. Monies collected will be used toward eye tests, glasses and hearing aids for low income residents in Vernon.Eagles Parking Lot - 5101 25th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. Vernon Lions Club jtardell@telus.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- jtardell@telus.net 250 542-1947 (Vernon Lions Club)
Drop your bottles off at the Eagles Parking Lot, 5101 25th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. We will unload your vehicle, Social distancing and Covid rules will be followed. Monies collected will be used toward eye tests, glasses and hearing aids for low income residents in Vernon.