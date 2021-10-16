16-10-2021 08:00

16-10-2021 12:30

America/Toronto

Vernon Lions Club Bottle Drive Fundraiser

Drop your bottles off at the Eagles Parking Lot, 5101 25th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. We will unload your vehicle, Social distancing and Covid rules will be followed. Monies collected will be used toward eye tests, glasses and hearing aids for low income residents in Vernon.