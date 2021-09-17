680 CJOB is thrilled for Celebrations Dinner Theatre production of a Night at the Museum of Rock Stars running September 19th until November 14th!

Did you ever wonder what happens at a museum when the crowds have gone and lights go out? At this museum, where all the legends of rock and roll are on display, something is happening when the sun goes down. All of the icons that defined popular music for the past fifty years are coming to life, ready to Rock and Roll one more time. Join us at the magical Museum of Rock Stars for the opening…NIGHT!