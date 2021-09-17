Menu

Theater
Sep 17 - Nov 14 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Night at the Museum of Rock Stars

Where
Celebrations Theatre - 1824 Pembina Hwy., View Map
When
Add to Calendar

680 CJOB is thrilled for Celebrations Dinner Theatre production of a Night at the Museum of Rock Stars running September 19th until November 14th! 

 Celebrations Theatre - 1824 Pembina Hwy.,
Website
https://celebrations.ca/shows/night-at-the-museum-of-rock-stars/
Night at the Museum of Rock Stars - image

680 CJOB is thrilled for Celebrations Dinner Theatre production of a Night at the Museum of Rock Stars running September 19th until November 14th!

 

Did you ever wonder what happens at a museum when the crowds have gone and lights go out? At this museum, where all the legends of rock and roll are on display, something is happening when the sun goes down. All of the icons that defined popular music for the past fifty years are coming to life, ready to Rock and Roll one more time. Join us at the magical Museum of Rock Stars for the opening…NIGHT!