Oct 1 - Oct 31 9:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Moon Time Sisters BC Fall Drive

Where
Various Locations - British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-10-2021 09:00 31-10-2021 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports Moon Time Sisters BC Fall Drive

October 1 – 31 | Various Donation Locations

 Various Locations - British Columbia
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://truenorthaid.ca/mts-bc/
Global BC supports Moon Time Sisters BC Fall Drive - image

October 1 – 31
Various Donation Locations

Moon Time Sisters BC collects and sends menstrual products to Northern, Remote Indigenous Communities in BC and the Territories, and is hosting their fall drive during the month of October in the Greater Vancouver area.

Make a donation online, or donate at any of the locations listed below:

North Vancouver
West Vancouver
Downtown
Burnaby
Coquitlam
Port Moody
Langley

 

Moon Time Sisters BC is a nonprofit project under True North Aid charity.