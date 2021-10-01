Global BC supports Moon Time Sisters BC Fall Drive
October 1 – 31
Various Donation Locations
Moon Time Sisters BC collects and sends menstrual products to Northern, Remote Indigenous Communities in BC and the Territories, and is hosting their fall drive during the month of October in the Greater Vancouver area.
Make a donation online, or donate at any of the locations listed below:
Moon Time Sisters BC is a nonprofit project under True North Aid charity.